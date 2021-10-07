COVID: Full-Capacity Crowd At Chase Center Greets Warriors For Preseason MatchupFor the first time since the start of the pandemic, a sold-out crowd was on hand at the Chase Center to watch the Golden State Warriors in a NBA preseason game Wednesday night.

Warriors Fans Will See Dozens Of New Food & Drink Items On The Menu At Chase CenterThe food and beverage team at Chase Center said it has been very busy in the off-season creating new items to suit every palette.

Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins: 'It Came Down To Get The Vaccination Or Don't Play Basketball'The Golden State Warriors hoisted up 69 3-point attempts, their defense was spotty at best, but the major win of their exhibition season opening victory over Portland Monday night was that star forward Andrew Wiggins was on the court.

Golden State Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins Ends COVID Vaccination Hold OutGolden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed Sunday that star forward Andrew Wiggins had gotten vaccinated against the COVID virus, ending any threat that he would not be able to play home games because of San Francisco's tough requirements on large indoor gatherings.