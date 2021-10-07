CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
OAKLAND (BCN) — Police in Oakland are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old boy who is considered a runaway and at risk.

Amirh Hewitt was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Campbell Street in West Oakland.

Missing at-risk Oakland boy Amirh Hewitt

He is described as a Black boy weighing 85 pounds and standing 4 feet 5 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown. jacket, blue jeans and Nike sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland police missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.