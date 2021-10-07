OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland issued a public safety advisory Thursday night about an early morning home invasion and sexual assault in the Redwood Heights neighborhood.
According to the advisory issued on the department’s social media accounts, the incident happened Thursday morning just before 4 a.m. when the suspect entered the residence through an unlocked window.
READ MORE: San Jose State University President Mary Papazian To Resign Amid Fallout From Scandal
Public Safety Advisory
The man approached two victims who were asleep and demanded money. The suspect sexually assaulted one victim before leaving the residence.
Police said the incident appears to be a random act of violence. Authorities are asking for the public's help solving the case. The suspect is described as a male in his 20s, 5'10" tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black mask, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.
Anyone with information or video in connection with the case is asked you to call OPD’s Special Victims Section at 510-238-3641.