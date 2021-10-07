WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday released a new report shedding further light on former President Donald Trump’s relentless efforts to enlist the Justice Department to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election over baseless claims of election fraud.
Drawing from documents and interviews with three Justice Department officials who were in top roles during Mr. Trump’s final chaotic weeks in office, the 394-page report is the latest that seeks to recount the former president’s attempts to remain in office by asserting without evidence claims of election fraud.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, said in a statement the report shows “just how close we came to a constitutional crisis,” but credited Justice Department leaders with standing firm against his pressure campaign.