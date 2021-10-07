WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Five juvenile suspects ranging in age from 11-to-15 have been arrested after a police pursuit of a carjacked vehicle in Berkeley and an armed robbery in downtown Walnut Creek.

Walnut Creek police posted on Facebook that the incident began with an armed robbery just before 10:00 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of North Main St.

Responding officers were told by the victim that she was walking downtown when five suspects got out of a car and ran up behind her.

One suspect pulled out a handgun while the other suspects pulled her to the ground by her hair and stole her purse. She was shaken up but not seriously injured during the robbery.

Investigators said the suspects then fled in the car, heading northbound on North Main St. It was later determined that the suspect vehicle was stolen during a carjacking earlier that day in Oakland.

On Tuesday, the Berkeley Police Department located the stolen vehicle and they when attempted to stop it, the driver fled, triggering a police pursuit.

The chase ended when the suspects crashed and ultimately five juveniles were arrested.

Investigators said that some of the property stolen from the victim in Walnut Creek was recovered during the arrest of the juveniles.

Walnut Creek detectives were continuing to investigate the case along with Berkeley and Oakland police departments.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Melinda Hall at hall@walnutcreekpd.com.

As the investigation is still active, police said only limited information can be shared at this time.