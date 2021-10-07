CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — Police in Campbell on Thursday were searching for a pair of burglary suspects who were caught in the act on video, including one apparently wearing a Spider-Man costume during the alleged crime.

The Campbell Police Department posted on it’s social media accounts about the burglary that happened early Wednesday morning on White Oaks Road near Camden Avenue.

“Not your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man & sidekick,” the post read.

The video shows two suspect, one apparently dressed as the beloved Marvel Comics webslinger. The clip shows the suspect in the Spider-Man costume “pulling a trash can suspected to be full of stolen property.”

Campbell police went the extra mile with the video post, using the theme music to the classic late 1960s Spider-Man cartoon.

The two individual are suspected of stealing various tools during the burglary.

Campbell police ask that anyone with info on the suspects call 408-866-2101.