SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Civic Center station in San Francisco has reopened Friday morning following a police investigation that prompted the closure of the station for several hours, an agency spokeswoman said.

Trains were stopping again at the station in both directions as of 7 a.m., two hours after morning service began Friday. The agency initially announced the closure at around 12:22 a.m.

During the station closure, mutual aid was available on Muni bus #14 between Powell and 16th St Mission and all buses that run along Market Street between Civic Center Station and Embarcadero Station.

BART spokeswoman Anna Duckworth said investigators had been collecting evidence related to an altercation on a train that ended up with a man being cut on the arm.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, according to BART officials.