SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Civic Center station in San Francisco has reopened Friday morning following a police investigation that prompted the closure of the station for several hours, an agency spokeswoman said.
Trains were stopping again at the station in both directions as of 7 a.m., two hours after morning service began Friday. The agency initially announced the closure at around 12:22 a.m.
READ MORE: San Francisco Orders All City Contractors To Get COVID Vaccinations
Civic Center station is closed and trains will not stop at Civic Center due to police activity.
— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) October 8, 2021
During the station closure, mutual aid was available on Muni bus #14 between Powell and 16th St Mission and all buses that run along Market Street between Civic Center Station and Embarcadero Station.READ MORE: Weather Front Brings Snow Day To The Sierra; Snowflakes Fall On Candor Fire Burn Zone
BART spokeswoman Anna Duckworth said investigators had been collecting evidence related to an altercation on a train that ended up with a man being cut on the arm.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Oakland Police Say Missing At-Risk Boy Found Safe
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, according to BART officials.