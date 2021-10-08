DUBLIN (BCN) – The Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD) Board of Directors has approved stage 2 water shortage rates in response to worsening drought conditions in California.

As with other local water agencies, the DSRSD already declared a state 2 water shortage emergency, mandating a 15 percent conservation in water use from customers compared to 2020.

At its meeting Tuesday, the board adopted state 2 emergency rates, effective Nov. 5. A unit of water (100 cubic feet or 748 gallons) will go from $1.32 per unit to $1.66. Without conservation, the average single-family residence water bill is estimated to increase $3.40 monthly ($6.80 per bimonthly bill).

The district said the rate increase is meant to encourage conservation, especially among those using the most water.

“The district is ramping up water conservation because we are concerned about water supply for next year,” district general manager Dan McIntyre said in a statement. “The drought is serious and anything we can do to save water now is essential.”

Under the district’s water shortage emergency water use regulations, outdoor irrigation is limited to 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to reduce evaporation, and is also limited to no more than three non-consecutive days per week.

From Nov. 1 to Feb. 28, outdoor irrigation will be limited to one day per week.

For more information, go to the Dublin San Ramon Services District website at https://www.dsrsd.com/.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.