SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The National Weather Service has expanded its Fire Weather Watch for parts of the North Bay and East Bay to go into effect Sunday night because of dry and windy weather expected in the region.
The Fire Weather Watch was initially announced Thursday to be in effect from 11 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday due to gusty north winds and dry conditions. It will now go into effect at 11 p.m. Sunday evening.
⚠️Fire Weather Watch ⚠️is now in effect for Sunday night through Tuesday, as gusty north winds combine with low humidity to potentially bring hazardous fire weather conditions to the region. pic.twitter.com/HsYB97tuRh
The area affected in the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills and valleys has seen several Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches this fire season.
Gusts of 30-40 mph are forecast, with some local gusts reaching 50 mph on some peaks, according to officials.
Forecasters are not sure exactly when the weather with the strongest winds will come through the region and said they anticipate refining the window of the highest threat as the weather system gets closer to the Bay Area and may issue a more serious Red Flag Warning if conditions warrant it.