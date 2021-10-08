KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

MOVIE: James Bond Is Back

Forget about James Bond saving the world, can he rescue the movies in the era of COVID and streaming-service domination? You be the judge but I say yes! This is the last outing for Daniel Craig as Bond and I feel this is Craig at his most brilliant as 007. No Time To Die is a right royal, high octane, in your face action film. It’s the 25th Bond film and was directed by the Bay Area’s own Cary Fukunaga (True Detective) and opens Friday in local theatres and I highly recommend it.

https://www.007.com/no-time-to-die/

DINING: Miller & Lux

Daily: 5:30pm – 11pm

Miller & Lux brings fine dining to San Francisco’s home of the Warriors, Chase Center at Mission Bay, where a night out provides a slam dunk for pre or post-game diners! Rolling carts are a theme here: from champagne to salads to desserts, wheeled up tableside for your delight & selection. The menu offers surf and turf and something from everyone: M&L Burger at $24 to the delish & decedent Caviar doughnuts $98 (for 5) but worth the splurge. Miller & Lux is the latest restaurant by Bay Area based star Chef, TV personality & entrepreneur Tyler Florence.

https://millerandluxrestaurant.com

EAT: Warriors Food Dreams

Go to Chase Center to cheer on the Warriors, but bring an appetite and prepare to get excited about the diverse offerings of cuisine, reflecting the food centric & culturally rich Bay Area including chicken & waffles, Impossible meats hot dog, vegan Shanghai Lupia and vegan pastrami sandwich. All your hoop dreams and food dreams are realized with 50 new items to feast on by local vendors (Alicia’s Tamales, Bakesale Betty, Tony’s Pizza, Sadies & many more) and curated by Exec Chef Chad Neuman at Chase.

https://www.nba.com/warriors/

EVENT: Blue Angels

Fri, Sat & Sun Noon – 3pm

Planes, boats and sailors — oh my!! Fleet week returns and so do the Blue Angels in Bay Area skies. Look up and see the best of aero acrobatics by way of the U.S. Navy. This Fleet Week tradition makes a comeback after a year off . There are all manner of fleet week activities in the air and around Bay Area shores. The main air shows are daily (Fri Sat Sun) noon to 3pm but please check the web site for more.

https://fleetweeksf.org/air-show/

FESTIVAL: SF Italian Heritage

Sunday 12:30pm

The country’s oldest Italian Heritage Festival gets underway Sunday at 12:30pm in San Francisco at the foot of Jefferson and Powell Streets in Fisherman’s Wharf and proceeds south through North Beach on Columbus Avenue and ends in Washington Square in front of Saints Peter and Paul Church. Parade viewing is available throughout the entire route.

https://sfitalianheritage.org/parade/

FILM FEST: Mill Valley Film Festival 44

It’s the little film fest that could, Mill Valley Film Festival showcasing a diverse portfolio of films from around the Bay and around the world. My personal pick is Sunday’s screening of Like A Rolling Stone, a documentary about the fascinating life of author, broadcaster, rock journalist & Bay Area treasure Ben Fong Torres. It’s a brilliant doc about an amazing guy with a passion for story telling and music who went on to write for and edit Rolling Stone Magazine (1969 – 1981). See you there on Sunday.

https://www.mvff.com

MUST SEE TV: Evil

Sundays

If you like a show that is captivating and haunting, gets under your skin and keeps your on the edge of your seat – Evil is it. The basics: Kristen is hired by the Catholic Church to determine if a serial killer is possessed by a demon and well, I’ll leave the rest for you to discover. Smart scripts and suspenseful direction make Evil must see streaming TV. New shows on Sundays.

https://www.paramountplus.com/shows/evil/



SPORTS: SF Giants

FRIDAY & Saturday 6:37pm

It’s the post season and tonight SF GIANTS take on their biggest rivals LA DODGERS at Oracle Park. It’s the first match up for these two teams and fans on both side are amped. see a World Series WIN in our future. Let’s hope so. See you at the ball park. Go giants!