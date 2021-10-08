SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Relying on an arsenal of off-speed pitches, San Francisco’s Logan Webb mastered the potent Los Angeles lineup Friday night, tossing 7 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball while striking out 10 and leading the Giants to a 4-0 victory in Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series.

Meanwhile, the power of the San Francisco lineup delivered against Dodgers starter Walter Buehler and reliever Alex Vesia. Buster Posey, Brandon Crawford and Chris Bryant all homered.

Webb, who has won all four starts this season against the Dodgers this year, was in complete control all night long with a nearly unhittable changeup and a slider that forced ground ball outs.

“Buster called a great game,” he said following the game. “It’s more changeups than I have thrown in a long time. It was working.”

Webb tossed 62 off-speed pitches among his 92 threw during his 7 2/3 innings of work.

It was the first post-season meeting between the two heated rivals in more than 100 years. The Giants won 107 regular season games this year, ending the Dodgers stranglehold of eight straight NL West division titles.

The teams met 19 times during the regular season. After going winless in the first four regular season meetings, San Francisco went 10-5 the rest of the way to finish with a 10-9 head-to-head advantage.

more to come