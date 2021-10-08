CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Friday confirmed the arrest of an armed gang member and an accomplice who allegedly tried to hide guns in the Kezar Stadium bathroom during a Thursday high school football game.

SFPD Public Information Officer Raj Vaswani posted about the arrests on Twitter Friday afternoon shortly after 1 p.m.

He said that the suspects — an 18-year-old male and a 35-year-old female, both San Francisco residents — were taken into custody with the firearms at the stadium where Mission High and Balboa High were playing a football game.

While Officer Vaswani did not identify the suspects or detail what their intentions were, he did post that the suspect were attempting to hide the weapons in a bathroom at the stadium and included photos of the firearms.

One showed what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon with an extended magazine that was stuck barrel end into a toilet.

Vaswani did not detail the charges that the two suspects were facing.

According to reports, Balbo High beat Mission High 28-8.