SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Five people were arrested and several others were injured late Thursday night when a violent melee erupted outside PayPal Park following an international soccer match between the San Jose Earthquakes and Cruz Azul, a Liga MX league team from Mexico City.

The San Jose police tweeted that there were “multiple fights and at least one shooting was reported at the stadium and surrounding lots” around 10:30 p.m.

According to a social media post, fan ran onto the field, punching an Earthquake player with star Chris Wondolowski pulling the fan away.

“OMG pitch invader during SJ vs Cruz Azul friendly throws a punch at a player and Wondo puts him in a headlock with a takedown,” the post read.

OMG pitch invader during SJ vs Cruz Azul friendly throws a punch at a player and Wondo puts him in a headlock with a takedown. @MLS all team leading goal scorer with heck of a finish!!!! pic.twitter.com/oACw3MkXuo — Stu Holden (@stuholden) October 8, 2021

Emotions than boiled over outside the stadium. More than one person was transported to local hospitals by ambulance for treatment suffering from various injuries, many stemming from physical assaults. One person, police said, suffered a grazing bullet wound.

“At this time none are life-threatening injuries,” the police tweeted.

Video shot at a parking lot located across the street from the stadium showed at least two men being detained. Police said there was a total of five arrests.

Over 40 Officers responded, declared the melee an unlawful assembly and cleared out the scene.

The Earthquakes won the international friendly match 2-0.