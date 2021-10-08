SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The driver of a pick-up truck died late Thursday morning when he was ejected from his vehicle after colliding with a Sonoma County Transit bus near a winery in Guerneville, according to authorities.

Late Thursday morning shortly before noon, CHP officers in Santa Rosa responded to a possibly fatal crash on River Road — west of Odd Fellows Park Road and near Korbel Champagne Cellars — involving a truck and a bus.

Arriving emergency personnel confirmed one male subject was deceased at the scene. Initially, the accident was reported by authorities as person who died after being trapped under a bus.

According to CHP, preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota Tacoma was traveling eastbound on River Road while the Sonoma County Transit bus was being driven westbound on River Road by 26-year-old operator Michael Hein of Sebastopol.

For reasons that are currently unknown, the Toyota crossed into the opposing lane, directly in front of the oncoming bus. The bus struck the right side of the Toyota, pushing the truck several feet westbound. The Toyota subsequently rolled and the male driver was ejected.

The Toyota driver sustained fatal injuries. Hein was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Additionally, there were five passengers on the bus at the time of the collision, but none of the passengers reported any injuries.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending identification and family notification. Anyone with information regarding the fatal crash is asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707)588-1400.