OAKLAND (BCN) — Police in Oakland on Friday morning confirmed an 11-year-old boy who was missing and considered at risk has been found safe.
Amirh Hewitt was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Campbell Street in West Oakland.
At around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oakland police confirmed the boy has been located and was safe.
Thank you to our community and media partners, Amirh Hewitt is no longer a #Missing person. He has been safely located. #OPDCARES #SAFEOAKLAND pic.twitter.com/vL8mOqesOC
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 8, 2021
Authorities thanked the public and the media for their assistance in the search.