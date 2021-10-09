BERKELEY (CBS SF) — An overturned semi-truck was blocking lanes of traffic on Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley Saturday morning.
The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 8:25 a.m. on eastbound I-80 at the Berkeley Curve and it involved injuries.
The right two lanes were blocked because of the crash and motorists were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes.
There was no estimated time of opening.
Additional information about the circumstances of the crash was not immediately available.