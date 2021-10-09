SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — This weekend is one of the busiest weekends San Francisco has seen since the start of the pandemic and tourists, locals and small businesses aren’t taking any of it for granted.

“It’s almost like normal — life is coming back,” said Kim Alvarado, who was visiting from Los Angeles.

With COVID-19 cases on the decline and Fleet Week, Giants baseball, blue skies providing plenty of incentives, people are out and about.

“It definitely has a great feel,” said Paul Martin, who lives in San Francisco.

At Cheese Plus, a longtime San Francisco business on Polk Street, the management tells KPIX it’s one of the best weekends they’ve had in a long time.

“It’s exponential this weekend,” owner Ray Baier said. “We’re not quite back to where we were before the pandemic but we’re hopeful and happy for everything that we have today.”

As they cranked out sale after sale, charcuterie board after charcuterie board, the San Francisco’s Hometown Creamery bus was busy on Polk Street serving customers.

“It looks good to see people out, families out, and people still masked up and taking precautions,” owner Saadi Halil said.

Martin enjoyed live music by the Fleet Week military band, as well as a scoop of ice cream.

“I think it’s a good week for the city and the area,” he said.

Though the pandemic isn’t over yet, this weekend seems to shine the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel for a lot of people and with it, hope.

“Every weekend that comes up is just a better sign of what’s to come,” Halil said.

“San Francisco is open for business and we’re happy to serve anybody who comes through the doors,” Baier said.