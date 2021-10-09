SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The National Weather Service has expanded its Fire Weather Watch for parts of the North Bay and East Bay to go into effect Sunday night because of dry and windy weather expected in the region.

The Fire Weather Watch was initially announced Thursday to be in effect from 11 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday due to gusty north winds and dry conditions. It will now go into effect at 11 p.m. Sunday evening.

⚠️Fire Weather Watch ⚠️is now in effect for Sunday night through Tuesday, as gusty north winds combine with low humidity to potentially bring hazardous fire weather conditions to the region. pic.twitter.com/HsYB97tuRh — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 8, 2021

The area affected in the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills and valleys has seen several Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches this fire season.

Gusts of 30-40 mph are forecast, with some local gusts reaching 50 mph on some peaks, according to officials.

On Friday afternoon, NWS officials issued an additional warning regarding high winds off the coast. A Gale will also be in effect for outer waters starting Sunday night until Tuesday. Mariners are advised to consider altering their plans.

This upcoming wind event will not only affect our inland areas! The risk of 34-47kt winds has significantly increased & so a Gale Watch 🍃⛵️ is also in effect for our outer waters Sun Night-Tues. Mariners should use this an opportunity to consider altering their plans. #CaWx pic.twitter.com/jG2WHIYb3p — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 8, 2021

Forecasters are not sure exactly when the weather with the strongest winds will come through the region and said they anticipate refining the window of the highest threat as the weather system gets closer to the Bay Area and may issue a more serious Red Flag Warning if conditions warrant it.