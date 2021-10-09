SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Public schools and colleges in California must provide free menstrual products in their restrooms starting in the 2022-23 school year under a bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday.
The bill, authored by Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), expands her 2017 law requiring low-income schools in areas designated as disadvantaged to provide free menstrual products to their students.
“Our biology doesn’t always send an advanced warning when we’re about to start menstruating,” said Assemblymember Garcia.
Garcia’s bill, AB 367, was inspired by what her office described as “the trailblazing actions of Scotland, where Parliament adopted The Period Products (Free Provision) on November 24, 2020.”