SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With an approaching weather system expected to bring dry, gusty offshore winds to Northern California late this weekend, Pacific Gas &E Electric Company may cut off power for thousands of customers in 32 counties beginning Monday morning.
The utility announced Saturday that 44,000 customers in parts of 32 counties — including Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties — may lose electricity Monday. PG&E is sending these customers two-day notices. Seven tribes also may be affected.
The potential weather system combined with extreme to exceptional drought and extremely dry vegetation, could pose an increased fire risk, PG&E said.
The utility activated an Emergency Operations Center on Friday to support the weather event.
The potential Monday-morning shutoffs could begin in portions of the North Valley, Sacramento and San Joaquin foothills. Potential shutoffs for the Northern Sierra Foothills, North Bay, North Coast regions, Bay Area hills and the Central Valley could begin Monday evening, depending on the timing of the wind event, the utility said.
Potential county shutoffs beginning Monday morning:
• Alameda: 134 customers, 10 Medical Baseline customers
• Butte: 769 customers, 69 Medical Baseline customers
• Calaveras: 2,536 customers, 188 Medical Baseline
• Colusa: 566 customers, 39 Medical Baseline customers
• Contra Costa: 601 customers, 40 Medical Baseline customers
• El Dorado: 303 customers, 20 Medical Baseline customers
• Fresno: 5,008 customers, 436 Medical Baseline customers
• Glenn: 377 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers
• Kern: 7 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
• Kings: 10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
• Lake: 4,094 customers, 307 Medical Baseline customers
• Madera: 2,884 customers, 225 Medical Baseline customers
• Mariposa: 778 customers, 73 Medical Baseline customers
• Merced: 20 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
• Monterey: 845 customers, 27 Medical Baseline customers
• Napa: 2,207 customers, 107 Medical Baseline customers
• Nevada: 3 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
• Placer: 5,975 customers, 388 Medical Baseline customers
• Plumas: 309 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers
• San Benito: 84 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers
• San Joaquin: 2 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
• San Luis Obispo: 205 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers
• Santa Barbara:19 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer
• Shasta: 2,557customers, 197 Medical Baseline customers
• Sierra: 2 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
• Solano: 4,559 customers, 423 Medical Baseline customers
• Sonoma: 87 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer
• Stanislaus: 145 customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers
• Tehama: 6,148 customers, 624 Medical Baseline customers
• Tuolumne: 673 customers, 68 Medical Baseline customers
• Yolo: 515 customers, 16 Medical Baseline customers
• Yuba: 1,226 customers, 114 Medical Baseline customers
Potential affected tribal areas:
• Big Sandy Rancheria: 61 customers
• Cold Springs Rancheria of Mono Indians: 54 customers
• Cortina Rancheria: 8 customers
• Grindstone Rancheria: 50 customers
• North Fork Rancheria: 25 customers
• Pit River Tribes: 8 customers
• United Auburn Indian Community: 1 customer
