SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police are investigating an interrupted residential burglary that occurred on Thursday in South San Francisco.
On Thursday at 9:15 p.m., officers with the South San Francisco Police Department responded to the 10 block of Idlewood Drive on a report of an interrupted residential burglary.READ MORE: Giants-Dodgers Series, Fleet Week Power San Francisco COVID Business Recovery
Police said two suspects entered the backyard of a residence by jumping the fence, and they then shattered a sliding glass door to gain entry to the residence.
The victim was home at the time of the burglary, confronted one of the suspects inside the residence, and the suspects fled the home.READ MORE: COVID Recovery: Gov. Newsom Signs Measures Extending Outdoor Dining, To-Go Cocktails
The suspects fled the scene in a silver two-door sports car, police said.
The victim was not injured during the incident.
Police said the suspects are described as young males with average builds and wearing hooded sweatshirts covering their heads.MORE NEWS: Logan Webb Dominant; Posey, Crawford, Bryant Homer In Giants 4-0 NLDS Win Over Dodgers
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900.