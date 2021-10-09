HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Three people were injured in a shooting in downtown Hayward early Saturday morning and the suspects remained on the loose, police said.
The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the 900 block of B Street. Hayward police said the shooting followed an argument.
The three shooting victims were listed in stable condition. The two suspects were both male but their description was unknown. There was no description for the suspect vehicle.
Police closed B St. from Mission Blvd. to Main St. during the investigation.