SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Power shutoffs are still likely Monday due to wildfire risk but PG&E has scaled back the number of customers affected and said the Bay Area would be minimally impacted.

The utility said Sunday that 25,000 customers in Northern and Central California would get the public safety power shutoff notifications — revised from 44,000 announced on Saturday.

PG&E is sending notices of a possible outage to customers in areas of wildfire risk in 22 counties across the Northern Sierra foothills, North Bay and North Coast regions.

There would minimal impact to Bay Area customers, officials said. In Alameda County, 134 customers may be affected by a power shutoff; 597 in Contra Costa County; 2,428 in Napa County; 4,561 in Solano County; and 87 in Sonoma County, according to a release from PG&E.

Critical fire weather is forecast for California’s Central Valley and coastal ranges on Monday, according to the National Weather Service Prediction Center. Strong northerly winds and dry conditions are expected, and a red flag warning was issued for the region.

PG&E meteorologists, along with the company’s wildfire safety and emergency operations centers, are monitoring weather conditions closely, officials said.

“Since Friday, PG&E meteorologists have been tracking the weather system, which is expected to start Sunday night and bring wind gusts of up to 50 mph by Monday morning,” according to the announcement Sunday afternoon from PG&E.

Customers are being notified by text, email and automated phone calls, which began Saturday, two days prior to the potential shutoff.

In addition PG&E employees will pay in-person visits when possible to customers in the company’s medical baseline program who haven’t verified that they received the notifications.

Customers can look up their address at pge.com/pspsupdates to check if PG&E is monitoring their location for the potential safety shutoff.

