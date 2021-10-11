SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire and local crews have stopped the spread of a brush fire Monday afternoon that has burned about five acres in Sacramento County, according to authorities.
The Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit tweeted about the fire just after 2 p.m. Monday.READ MORE: Vegetation Fire Breaks Out In East San Jose Foothills
The vegetation fire — being called the Murieta Fire — is burning near Murieta Drive and Cantova Way in Sacramento County.
READ MORE: Silicon Valley Discontent: 7 In 10 Say Quality Of Life Has Declined In Poll; 56% Considered Leaving
CAL FIRE is with Sac Metro on scene of a vegetation fire near Murieta Drive and Cantova Way in Sacramento County. Full air and ground resources are responding to the fast moving fire. The fire is approximately 5 acres burning in the grass.#MurietaFire2021 pic.twitter.com/ucZ0MOFwcw
— CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) October 11, 2021
Full air and ground resources are responding to the fast-moving fire authorities said.
At 3 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire was holding at approximately 4.5 to 5 acres and crews had dozer lines around it. While there was some potential for spread, the fire was mostly burning in manure.
MORE NEWS: Cal Fire Responds to New Wildfire In Tehama County
Murieta Fire Update:
3:00 p.m.
The fire is holding between 4.5 – 5 acres with dozer line now around the fire. There is still potential for spots to spread in the grass but the the fire is mainly burning in manure. Smoke will be in the area for several hours. pic.twitter.com/UNbji1HIp9
— CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) October 11, 2021