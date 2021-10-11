SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire and local crews have stopped the spread of a brush fire Monday afternoon that has burned about five acres in Sacramento County, according to authorities.

The Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit tweeted about the fire just after 2 p.m. Monday.

The vegetation fire — being called the Murieta Fire — is burning near Murieta Drive and Cantova Way in Sacramento County.

CAL FIRE is with Sac Metro on scene of a vegetation fire near Murieta Drive and Cantova Way in Sacramento County. Full air and ground resources are responding to the fast moving fire. The fire is approximately 5 acres burning in the grass.#MurietaFire2021 pic.twitter.com/ucZ0MOFwcw — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) October 11, 2021

Full air and ground resources are responding to the fast-moving fire authorities said.

At 3 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire was holding at approximately 4.5 to 5 acres and crews had dozer lines around it. While there was some potential for spread, the fire was mostly burning in manure.