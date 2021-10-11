CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Cottonwood, Fire season, Red Flag Warning, Tehama County, View Fire, Wildfire

TEHAMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire crews are responding to yet another brush fire in Tehama County Monday afternoon that has already grown to 20 acres, according to authorities.

The so-called View Fire is burning near View Drive and Digger Pine Road southwest of Cottonwood, according to a tweet by Cal Fire.

According to the Cal Fire incident page, the fire started at 2:35 p.m. Monday afternoon. It is currently about 20 acres in size.

The Cal Fire Tehama-Glen Unit is handling the fire, officials said.

Multiple wildfires have been reported over the course of Monday afternoon with much of Northern California under a Red Flag Warning due to increased fire danger from forecast high winds and low humidity.