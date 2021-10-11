TEHAMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire crews are responding to yet another brush fire in Tehama County Monday afternoon that has already grown to 20 acres, according to authorities.
The so-called View Fire is burning near View Drive and Digger Pine Road southwest of Cottonwood, according to a tweet by Cal Fire.
READ MORE: Vegetation Fire Breaks Out In East San Jose Foothills
New Incident: #ViewFire off View Dr and Digger Pine Rd, Southwest of Cottonwood is 20 acres. @CALFIRETGU https://t.co/1RkSWlR1f5 pic.twitter.com/xMgvfEiC4H
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 11, 2021
According to the Cal Fire incident page, the fire started at 2:35 p.m. Monday afternoon. It is currently about 20 acres in size.READ MORE: Silicon Valley Discontent: 7 In 10 Say Quality Of Life Has Declined In Poll; 56% Considered Leaving
The Cal Fire Tehama-Glen Unit is handling the fire, officials said.MORE NEWS: Evacuations Ordered in Area of Wildfire Burning in Madera County
Multiple wildfires have been reported over the course of Monday afternoon with much of Northern California under a Red Flag Warning due to increased fire danger from forecast high winds and low humidity.