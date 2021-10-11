NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — An evacuation warning has been issued due to the Miners Fire in the North San Juan Area of Nevada County.
The wildfire is burning in the area of Drunken Miners Road and Highway 49.
The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services issued evacuation warnings for several areas, but the warnings were lifted as of around 2:40 p.m.
Residents were advised to use caution as there are still emergency personnel working in the area.