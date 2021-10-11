Jasen Bracy has a bright future, even if he can’t see it. The 15-year-old quarterback for the Modesto Raiders has been blind for years. He took matters into his own hands when he wanted to start playing football by calling local coaches. Felisia Thibodeaux has been a community leader in San Francisco for decades. Her latest success – getting over 1,500 people vaccinated. And Houston artist Katherine Mason paints with lipstick donated by women battling breast cancer. Mason hopes the women live on through the artwork. All those stories on the latest On A Positive Note.