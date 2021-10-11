PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Palo Alto police are looking for four suspects they believe broke into an occupied home Friday night on the 3500 block of Emma Court.

At 9:48 p.m., police received a call about the break in. A woman in her 70s was home alone and upstairs when the suspects broke a sliding glass door and entered.

The victim told police she heard noses and opened her door to ask who was there. She said she heard someone say “There’s somebody in there” and three suspects with flashlights ran downstairs from another room upstairs. She said they left the house, got into a parked vehicle, and drove away.

Police say after the suspects smashed the sliding glass door, they rummaged through multiple rooms and the victim wasn’t sure what they took, if anything.

Police checked neighbors’ security footage and saw four suspects getting out of a vehicle, which appeared to be a black 2013 to 2016 Mercedes C-class, four-door sedan with no front license plate. The video also showed them leaving eastbound on Matadero Ave.

The victim described the three people in her home as less than six feet tall, with medium builds and wearing dark clothing. The person she heard speak didn’t have a noticeable accent, she told police.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call their 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via voice message or text to (650) 383-8984.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.