SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — Police seized a car in Pittsburg on Friday that was allegedly involved in a series of illegal sideshows throughout San Francisco last month.

On Sept. 19, the vehicle was spotted in surveillance images appearing participating in a sideshow at the intersection of Duboce Avenue and Guerrero Street, as well as separate one the same night at Six and Harrison streets, according to police.

Working with the Pittsburg Police Department, personnel with the San Francisco Police Department’s Traffic unit located the vehicle in Pittsburg and seized it, police said.

The vehicle will be impounded for at least 30 days, according to police.

Back in October 2020, Mayor London Breed and supervisors approved an ordinance to amend the city’s transportation laws, allowing police to impound vehicles found to be associated with sideshows in the city.

Vehicles found to be involved in sideshows, also known as stunt driving, vehicles could be impounded anywhere between 14 and 30 days, depending on the number of offenses.

The ordinance also allows officers to arrest anyone found to be involved in organizing the illegal events.

Police haven’t reported any arrests in connection with the investigation into the Sept. 19 sideshow.

