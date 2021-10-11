LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — A solo home run by third baseman Evan Longoria proved to be the only run the San Francisco Giants needed to top the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 Monday night, putting the team up 2-1 in the NLDS.

An intense pitch battle that was marked by some spectacular defensive plays in the outfield on a windy night at Dodger Stadium found the Giants moving within one victory of heading to the National League Championship Series.

While Longoria’s solo home run of Max Scherzer in the fifth inning proved to be the edge for the Giants, shortstop Brandon Crawford’s perfectly timed leap to snag a Mookie Betts liner ended a Dodgers rally with two runners on base in the seventh inning.

It was the Giants’ second shutout in the best-of-five series after winning the opener 4-0.

Game 4 is Tuesday at Dodger Stadium with Game 5 in San Francisco on Thursday, if necessary.

The Dodgers routed the Giants 9-2 to win Game 2, but mustered just five hits back at home. NL batting champion Trea Turner and Mookie Betts each went 0 for 4, and Corey Seager was 0 for 4 with a walk.

Longoria broke out of an 0-for-23 slump in a big way with his leadoff shot to left-center. He had just two hits in his last 40 at-bats. It was his first postseason homer since the 2013 ALDS with Tampa Bay. After that, Scherzer retired his final six batters.

The Giants’ other two hits were singles by Buster Posey and Kris Bryant. Their final 15 batters were retired, including in the ninth when Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen struck out the side.

San Francisco starter Alex Wood allowed two hits over 4 2/3 innings against his former team. The left-hander struck out four and walked two. Tyler Rogers got the win with 1 2/3 innings of relief. Camilo Doval pitched two perfect innings for the save.

