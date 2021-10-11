SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two brothers and a third man were arrested as suspects in a cold case Halloween night homicide from 20 years ago in San Jose after detectives developed new leads in the case, police said Monday.

On October 31, 2001, 22-year-old Nhin Phi Ha was stabbed to death in front of his apartment on the 500 block of Avalani Ave. by two assailants. A friend of Ha’s was also stabbed multiple times but survived his injuries. San Jose police said the two attackers fled in a SUV driven by a third suspect.

Detectives worked the case over the course of the past 20 years, but the leads they developed did not lead to any arrests. In August, the case was assigned to a police department and district attorney’s office cold case team. According to police, the cold case team connected the dots, re-interviewed several witnesses, and was able to solve the case.

On Wednesday, members of police department’s Covert Response Unit located and arrested all three suspects in San Jose. They were identified as San Jose residents Francis Dagayray, 45; Eutropio Dagayray, 47; and Gilbert Meriales, 45.

The three were booked into Santa Clara County Jail for homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and gang enhancements.