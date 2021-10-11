SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – Police in San Leandro are seeking multiple suspects after two were injured a shootout involving several people Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Victoria Court, near Victoria Park, shortly after 9:30 p.m. on reports of gunfire. When police arrived, nearly 40 shell casings were found.

An initial investigation by police determined that a confrontation between two groups of people. The confrontation escalated when at least seven people produced firearms and began shooting at one another, wounding two.

Police said the victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

“It is intolerable that several suspects would indiscriminately begin to shoot near a highly populated residential neighborhood,” San Leandro Lt. Matthew Barajas said in a statement. “We could very well have bystanders who inadvertently become victims of such a heinous, violent crime.”

No additional details about the suspects was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact Detective Zachary Sampson at 510-577-3244.