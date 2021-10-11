SAN DIEGO (CBS LA) — At least two people were killed and two others were injured Monday when a small plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood, setting two homes ablaze, authorities said.
It wasn’t immediately known whether the victims were on the ground or onboard the twin-engine Cessna that went down around midday in Santee, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) northeast of downtown San Diego.
Deputy Fire Chief Justin Matsushita says two people died at the scene and two are hospitalized in unknown condition.