EL GRANADA (CBS SF) — A home was damaged and three vehicles were crushed when winds blew over a large tree in El Granada overnight on the San Mateo County coast.

Cal Fire said in a Twitter post that gusting winds toppled the tree and ripped down power lines. PG&E crews were responding to the incident.

Neighbors reported hearing two loud booms when the tree went down, according to Cal Fire.

There were no injuries reported.

The gusty winds were expected to continue on Monday. The Peninsula and the greater Bay Area are under a Red Flag Warning through Tuesday because of the forecast high winds and extremely dry conditions.

