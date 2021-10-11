EL GRANADA (CBS SF) — A home was damaged and three vehicles were crushed when winds blew over a large tree in El Granada overnight on the San Mateo County coast.
Cal Fire said in a Twitter post that gusting winds toppled the tree and ripped down power lines. PG&E crews were responding to the incident.
Neighbors reported hearing two loud booms when the tree went down, according to Cal Fire.
There were no injuries reported.
MORE: Further investigation reveals that three vehicles have been destroyed and a home had been damaged during this wind event in El Granada. Winds are expected to continue today. Please use caution ⚠️ on the roads. #CaWx @sanmateoco pic.twitter.com/sQYFOMjKGE
— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) October 11, 2021
The gusty winds were expected to continue on Monday. The Peninsula and the greater Bay Area are under a Red Flag Warning through Tuesday because of the forecast high winds and extremely dry conditions.