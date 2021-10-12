SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three people were wounded in a shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District, Tuesday night, according to police.
It happened near Golden Gate and Hyde Streets. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 8:37 p.m.
When the officers arrived, they found 2 victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third victim in the same shooting incident, walked into the hospital, later that evening.
So far there are no suspects. Police were asking anyone with information to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.