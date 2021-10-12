PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) – Brandon Crawford’s gravity-defying, likely game-saving catch late in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Dodgers on Monday is one many Giants fans will never forget, particularly those in his hometown.

“Amazing. I’m not sure how high he got up, but he jumped way up there,” Nick Hillis said.

Crawford’s performance, and catch, is something that makes a lot of folks in Pleasanton proud.

“I think we’ve got a lot of great athletes that came out of Pleasanton, but he’s definitely one of the more special ones,” Jen VanWegen said. “We’re just really proud of him.”

“Crawford has had a wonderful year. He’s our pride and joy,” Hillis said.

Before Crawford called Oracle Park his home field, he was a standout, three-sport athlete at Foothill High School in Pleasanton.

KPIX 5 met up with Jason Santos, one of Crawford’s football coaches during his time at Foothill.

“He was just a great person all around, but yeah, a stud athlete. He could play any sport he wanted to,” Santos said. “It’s been a blast to watch him. He’s just – you know – it’s good to see good things happen to good people. I know he puts in the work and effort.”

Santos said he’s watched the replay of Crawford’s Game 3 catch over and over. While amazed, he wasn’t surprised by Crawford’s athleticism.

“Just being in the right place at the right time, he always finds a knack to do that. He’s always been an unbelievable athlete, so it makes sense,” he said. “Hats off to him. He’s doing a great job. And a great team, all around.”

Santos says Crawford has made a huge impact for the Giants on the field, and for the Pleasanton community off the field.

“He’s just made a huge impact” he said. “What he’s done for the community – it’s awesome. We’re very proud of him for sure, no question.”

He shared this message with Crawford: “Hey man – keep doing what you’re doing. Keep representing Pleasanton. We all love you here, almost as much if not more than the rest of the Giants nation,” Santos said.