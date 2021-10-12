BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — While crews battled a house fire, police assisted with evacuating a Brentwood neighborhood Tuesday morning over concerns that strong winds could spread the fire.
The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) tweeted about the fire on Nicholas Court around 8:41 a.m. Tuesday, noting that there was “heavy fire involvement” at the home and that residents should avoid the area.
Brentwood: ECCFPD and ConFire units are responding to a structure fire on Nicholas Ct. One home has heavy fire involvement. Due to strong winds the fire is threatening other homes. Brentwood PD is assisting with evacuations. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/CoFMFcR3RT
— ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) October 12, 2021
It was unclear by press time how much the fire was contained or how many homes were evacuated.
This story will be updated.