Filed Under:Brentwood, Brentwood Police, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, Evacuations, House fire

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — While crews battled a house fire, police assisted with evacuating a Brentwood neighborhood Tuesday morning over concerns that strong winds could spread the fire.

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) tweeted about the fire on Nicholas Court around 8:41 a.m. Tuesday, noting that there was “heavy fire involvement” at the home and that residents should avoid the area.

It was unclear by press time how much the fire was contained or how many homes were evacuated.

This story will be updated.