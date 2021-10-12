CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Daly City, Daly City police, EDD Fraud, EDD fraud suspect, Investigation, suspect photo

DALY CITY (CBS SF) — Police in Daly City on Tuesday asked for the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of committing EDD fraud earlier this year.

In a Twitter post on the Daly City Police Department account, police provided two photos of the suspect and a third image of a suspect vehicle.

The post noted that the suspect made a fraudulent withdrawal of $1,000 with the victim’s Bank of America EDD card back in February.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact Daly City police at (650) 991-8119 referring to case # 21000735.