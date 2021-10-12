DALY CITY (CBS SF) — Police in Daly City on Tuesday asked for the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of committing EDD fraud earlier this year.
In a Twitter post on the Daly City Police Department account, police provided two photos of the suspect and a third image of a suspect vehicle.
The post noted that the suspect made a fraudulent withdrawal of $1,000 with the victim’s Bank of America EDD card back in February.
Can you identify this thief?
Back in February, the below subject used the victim's EDD Bank of America card info to make a fraudulent withdrawal of $1,000 from the victim's account. If you have any information, call (650) 991-8119 and refer to case # 21000735. pic.twitter.com/LtNWN5Xdl3
— Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) October 12, 2021
Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact Daly City police at (650) 991-8119 referring to case # 21000735.