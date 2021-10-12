SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Giants fans came out to soak in “Orange October” in and around Oracle Park during Game 3 of the National League Division Series, Monday night. The team’s playoff run is already proving to be a hit for businesses.

From bars in North Beach to Mission Bay, fans crowded around screens and raised a glass to the Giants, as they watched the team take out the Dodgers 1-to-0.

“It’s awesome to be right next to Oracle Park. We can’t be in there, they’re in LA right now, but we’re doing the best we can,” said Laura Feinleib of San Francisco. “I don’t normally come around here, so it was like really cool.”

New Belgium Brewing on Third Street opened on Opening Day, this year, and said it had its busiest days ever during the last two playoff home games. The restaurant and bar said during the regular season, a Giants-Dodgers matchup usually brings in three to four times more business than when they play any other team.

“Oh my gosh it was so fun, I love working here, in this area, the epicenter with baseball right down the street,” said server Alex Galvan.

Monday night’s away game still drew a larger than normal crowd.

Inside Oracle Park, members-only Gotham Club hosted a watch party. We also found fans stocking up on gear, betting on a long post-season.

“They’ve got such a great spirit and they’ve got fans locally, coast-to-coast” said Heidi Racherla of San Jose. “It’s really about taking the things they’ve done well all season and maximizing it tonight.”

And the team did just that. The Giants now take the lead in the NLDS.