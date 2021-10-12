VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) — A shooting Monday night in Vallejo killed a 35-year-old man, bringing the city’s homicide count to 14 in 2021, according to police.
Officers responded at 7:27 p.m. to the shooting reported in the 100 block of Cadloni Lane and arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.
The man's name was not released by the Solano County coroner's office by Tuesday.
Vallejo police have not announced any arrest or released any suspect information in connection with the homicide. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Detective Josh Caitham at (707) 648-4342 or Detective Yanette Hernandez at (707) 917-4123.
Last year, Vallejo recorded 29 homicides — 22 by this time last year. The number has been slowly increasing over the years, from a low of eight in 2018, to 19 in 2019.
