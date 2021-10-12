DENVER (CBS4) – A female passenger parading through a Denver International Airport concourse last month without any clothing drew attention from fellow passengers and airport police. The woman, who had no luggage, appeared to be carrying some kind of a thermos, bottle or drink holder in her right hand. Beyond that, she was completely naked.

“How are you doing? Where are you from?” she asked bystanders who were videotaping her.

In a minute-long video clip shared with CBS4, Denver police officers with a large blanket can be seen following the woman in an attempt to get her to cover up. She was smiling and laughing.

“Ma’am, ma’am,” police can be heard calling to the woman as they followed her.

At one point she skips away from police who are attempting to wrap the blanket around her.

The incident took place near Gate A-37 just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 19, according to Denver police. Typically, only ticketed passengers can get to the airport’s gates.

In their report, airport police wrote they received a “Report of an intoxicated female completely nude. Officers.. responded and located the female running around the concourse having some type of medical issue. Paramedics were called code 10 (which indicates an emergency response) The female, was transported to University Hospital by ambulance due to an undetermined medical episode.”

Denver police and airport authorities had no further information on the woman and the bizarre incident.

Although CBS4 has obtained a copy of the video, the station is choosing not to broadcast it because authorities reported the woman was believed to be experiencing a medical issue.