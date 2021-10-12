SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A shooting Sunday afternoon in San Francisco’s Mission District left a 36-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.
The shooting was reported at 2:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Treat Avenue.
According to police, a suspect approached the victim from behind and shot him, then fled on foot. No arrest has been made in the case and investigators have not released any information about the suspected shooter.
The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
