SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A suspect has been identified in the June fatal shooting of a San Jose resident and police say a reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
On the evening of June 4, 33-year-old Marco Antonio Santos was shot dead along the 4100 block of The Woods Drive in South San Jose.READ MORE: Crews Battle Brentwood House Fire, Police Assist With Evacuations Due To Possible Spread
San Jose police said Tuesday that during the course of the investigation, 27-year-old Uatesoni Joseph Paasi was identified as the primary suspect in the homicide.
READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Another Relief Payment Happen This Year?
Paasi, a San Jose resident, has fled the area and has an active arrest warrant for homicide, police said. He has ties to the Peninsula, South Bay, East Bay, and the San Diego area. Paasi is of Tongan descent and also has ties to Hawaii and Tonga.
Anyone with information was asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Lewis #3161 or Detective Meeker #3272 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.MORE NEWS: Healthcare Workers In California, Oregon Vote To Strike Against Kaiser Permanente
Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on http://www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.