SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — City firefighters and police officers in San Francisco who work in high-risk settings on Wednesday were facing an Oct. 13 deadline to show proof they have received the COVID vaccine.

Early Wednesday afternoon outside San Francisco City Hall, there were a handful of people protesting the COVID vaccine deadline that high-risk city workers were facing.

At a Wednesday meeting of the San Francisco Fire Commission, KPIX learned from the fire chief’s report that 41 active members of the SFFD are currently non-compliant.

That number does not include those on disability, though those firefighters will be required to receive the COVID vaccine before they can return to duty.

For the 41 firefighters not in compliance, the chief said they cannot enter any fire stations until they have received the vaccine.

KPIX also checked with the San Francisco Police Department. A department source said there are 120 unvaccinated sworn officers and that some are seeking exemptions.

Months ago, San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s office announced that any of the 3,500 city workers who didn’t comply with the mandate could be terminated.

The fire chief said the employees within her department who are not in compliance will have a meeting with administrators to determine what happens next.