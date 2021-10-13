SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — PG&E officials announced Tuesday night that the utility had restored power to “essentially all” of the roughly 25,000 customers in 23 counties where a power shutoff began the day before to reduce wildfire risk during windy conditions.
The actions, which PG&E calls Public Safety Power Shutoffs, are one of the utility’s efforts to limit wildfires and are implemented based on a combination of factors, including low humidity, high winds, dry vegetation and real-time observations from PG&E crews around its service area.READ MORE: Homeless Man Dies of Injuries After Being Set On Fire In San Francisco Mission District
The notice follows the utility giant’s announcement earlier Tuesday that another shutoff is imminent.
The company sent out notifications to about 29,000 customers in parts of 19 counties in Northern and Central California who may have their power shut off proactively starting early Thursday to reduce the risk of wildfires sparking from the utility’s power lines amid dry and windy conditions.READ MORE: Giants-Dodgers Rivalry Soars To New Heights With Win-Or-Go-Home NLDS Game 5 Showdown
In the Bay Area, Thursday’s PSPS could take effect for 293 customers in Contra Costa County, 3,750 for Napa County, 1,591 for Solano County and 1,481 for Sonoma County. The customers potentially affected are being notified via text, email and automated phone call, according to PG&E.
More information about the planned power shutoffs can be found online at pge.com/pspsupdates.MORE NEWS: Newsom Signs Bill Increasing Pay For Low Income Jurors
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.