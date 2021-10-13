OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Ray Fosse, a legendary broadcaster with the Oakland A’s and catcher during the team’s 1970s dynasty, died after a longtime battle with cancer, his family announced Wednesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that Carol Fosse, Ray Fosse’s wife of 51 years, shares the sad news that Ray Fosse lost his battle to cancer on October 13, 2021 after silently fighting it for the past 16 years. Carol and daughters, Nikki and Lindsey, send their love out to family, friends and fans that mourn his loss with them,” his family said in a statement. Fosse was 74.

The A’s also released a statement, which read in part, “Few people epitomize what it means to be an Athletic more than Ray. He was the type of franchise icon who always made sure every player, coach, colleague, and fan knew that they were part of the Oakland A’s family.”

Oakland A’s statement on Ray Fosse: pic.twitter.com/88iUI6XEL3 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) October 14, 2021

Fosse, who was a part of the team’s radio and television broadcasts since 1986, stepped away from the broadcast booth in August after publicly revealing his cancer diagnosis.

Born in 1947, Fosse made his MLB debut in September 1967 for the Cleveland Indians. During his 12-year career, he was a two-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion with the A’s in 1973 and 1974 and a Gold Glove Award-winner.