SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Police in San Mateo are urging residents to be careful after a mountain lion was spotted in the backyard of a home early Wednesday morning.

A resident on the 500 block of Bucknell Drive said he spotted the mountain lion standing near a raccoon that was recently killed. After spotting the resident, the mountain lion then jumped onto a fence and ran towards Colgate Avenue.

Before the big cat ran from the scene, the resident snapped a picture of the mountain lion, which was shared by police.

The resident told police that the large cat did not behave aggressively towards him. He said the mountain lion was about the size of a large dog, standing about two feet tall, about four feet long in length and weighing about 50 pounds.

Officers were called to the scene and a search was conducted, but the mountain lion was not found.

While it is rare for a mountain lion to approach humans, police issued several tips. Residents should not feed deer, since it will attract mountain lions. It is also illegal in California.

People are also urged to avoid hiking or jogging in wooded areas at dawn, dusk or at night when mountain lions are most active. Hikers should also keep a close watch if they are traveling with small children.

Officials also warn anyone who spots a mountain lion not to approach, particularly if they are feeding or with their offspring.

If one encounters a mountain lion, police said not to run. “Instead, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms; throw rocks or other objects; pick up small children,” police said.

Additional tips can be found by visiting http://keepmewild.org/.