SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Authorities in Santa Rosa have arrested an arson suspect in connection with multiple fires that broke out in the same area early Wednesday morning.

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, Santa Rosa Fire Department units responded to multiple reports of a vegetation fire on Guerneville Road just east of Ridley Avenue. Arriving firefighters found and quickly extinguished a 5-foot by 20-foot

vegetation fire.

About 30 minutes later, authorities received reports of second fire in the vicinity. Firefighters located burning debris in the area of Guerneville Road and Lance Drive. Moments later, reports were received regarding a third fire along a creek near Herbert Street and Jennings Avenue.

Based on the fire activity, multiple SRFD fire investigators and Santa Rosa Police officers also responded to the area. While patrolling the general area, a fourth fire was located at 6:53 a.m. by a fire investigator along the

SMART train tracks in the area of Central Avenue and Carrillo Street.

That fire was confined to a 15-foot by 15-foot area of debris and vegetation. A witness who spotted a potential arson suspect provided a description to authorities and fire investigators located a suspect that matched the description.

Based on evidence and information, the suspect was taken into custody by the Santa Rosa Police Department. Authorities confirmed that all fires were fully extinguished. There were no threats to structures in the area and no injuries reported.

The case remains an active Santa Rosa Police Department investigation.