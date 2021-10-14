CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Cal Fire, Contra Costa County, Orwood, Vegetation Fire, Wildfire

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Fire crews are responding to a five-acre vegetation fire burning in the eastern part of Contra Costa County, according to authorities.

The Cal Fire SCU unit tweeted about the fire at around 12:45 p.m.  The so-called Orwood Incident is burning near the town of Orwood north of Discovery Bay.

There were no other details available regarding the fire.