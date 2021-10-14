CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Fire crews are responding to a five-acre vegetation fire burning in the eastern part of Contra Costa County, according to authorities.
The Cal Fire SCU unit tweeted about the fire at around 12:45 p.m. The so-called Orwood Incident is burning near the town of Orwood north of Discovery Bay.
Firefighters are battling a 5 acre vegetation fire in east Contra Costa County. #OrwoodIncident @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/Q0QYo31OWE
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) October 14, 2021
There were no other details available regarding the fire.