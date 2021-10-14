STOCKTON (BCN) — A 74-year-old Stockton woman who was hospitalized last month and later passed away has been confirmed as San Joaquin County’s first human case of West Nile virus this year, county public health officials said.
The cause of death remains under investigation for the woman, who isn't being identified.
West Nile virus is transmitted to humans and animals by infected mosquitoes. Public health officials say most infected with the virus do not get sick, but a small percentage can develop a serious neurologic illness or other complications.
There were 70 confirmed human cases of West Nile virus statewide in 2021 as of last week, according to county health officials.
People are advised to drain standing water where mosquitoes might lay their eggs, to avoid outdoor activity in early morning and evening hours when mosquitoes are most active, and to wear long-sleeved shirts and pants and apply insect repellent.
Anyone reporting significant mosquito infestations or the insects biting during daytime hours can visit www.sjmosquito.org or call (209) 982-4675 or (800) 300-4675.MORE NEWS: HUD Secretary Visits Affordable Housing Near Fruitvale BART In Oakland, Says More Supply Needed
