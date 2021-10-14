HAYWARD (CBS SF) — The Hayward Police warned residents Thursday that officers recently discovered a form of the deadly synthetic opioid Fentanyl that looks like bubble gum.

The police department took to social media to post about the recently-discovered form of the drug, which is wrecking communities all across the nation.

ALSO READ: Grieving Father Issues Plea After Pill Laced With Fentanyl Kills Concord High School Teen

“Some of our patrol officers recently discovered and seized fentanyl that they described as looking like, ‘chewed up bubble gum,’ the department’s Facebook read. “During the investigation, it was discovered that fentanyl is also being produced in a gum-like form with a color-coded system to categorize its strength.”

According to Hayward Police, Fentanyl “is deadly, ever changing, and easily disguised,” as well as responsible for driving overdose deaths in the U.S. to a record high last year. The man-made opioid is reportedly up to 40 times more toxic than heroin and up to 100 times more toxic than morphine, and is often used to cut other drugs, such as cocaine and methamphetamine.

READ MORE: UPDATE: DEA Issues Safety Alert As San Francisco Fentanyl Seizures Soar

“Please pass this information along to family and friends. We want the community to be more informed and able to recognize and report these types of substances, especially those who know someone experiencing problems with substance abuse,” Hayward Police wrote.